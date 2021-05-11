tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale has kicked off in India that will end till 14 May. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Citi Bank credit cards. For the unversed, Flipkart is also hosting an Apple Days sale right now that will also end on 14 May. During the Flagship Fest sale, smartphones available on discounts and offers during the ongoing sale include Realme X50 Pro, ROG Phone 3, iQOO 3, Motorola Razr 4G and more.

(Also Read: Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and more)

Best deals on flagship smartphones

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in India at Rs 69,999 and is now available at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. The company is also offering a Rs 2,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 21,999, down from 27,999.