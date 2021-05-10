Monday, May 10, 2021Back to
Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and more

The five-day Flipkart sale is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.


tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2021 13:10:19 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting an Apple Days sale in India that will come to an end on 14 May. The e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. During the five-day Flipkart sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on several Apple products like iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iMac, Apple Watch and more. On the purchase of iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, customers will get one year of Apple TV+ subscription that will cost Rs 99 per month after the free trial.

iPhone SE (2020). Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Best deals on Apple phones

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 77,900 on Flipkart and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 67,900 on Flipkart. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1,15,900. iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,25,900. Flipkart is giving an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of both handsets.

iPhone 11

During the sale, the Apple iPhone 11 (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs. 48,999, down by Rs 3,000 from its previous price.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 36,999, down from Rs 45,499.

iPhone SE (2020)

Currently, iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is priced at Rs 30,499. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,499.

