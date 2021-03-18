Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on ROG Phone 3, iPhone 11, Poco X3 and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2021 11:14:27 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting an Electronics sale in India. The sale kicked off on 16 March and will come to an end on 20 March. During the sale, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers can get discounts and offers on smartphones including iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3, Galaxy S20 FE and so on. Here are a few best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart Electronics sale that you might want to consider.

Poco X3. Image: Sheldon Pinto

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 46,999 on Flipkart. The base 64 GB storage variant was earlier priced at Rs 54,900.

Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Review) is currently selling at Rs 44,999. The smartphone was launched in India last year at Rs 49,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Poco X3

Poco X3 (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 15,499, down from Rs 16,999.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 9,499.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro (Review) base model is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999.

iPhone XR

The base variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is available at Rs 38,999, down from 47,900. The iPhone still comes with an adapter and EarPods.

