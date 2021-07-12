Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on Galaxy F62, iPhone XR, Realme X3 Super Zoom and more

During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2021 11:15:39 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting its Electronics sale in India that will come to an end tomorrow (13 July). During the sale, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, wearables and more. Amazon will host its much-awaited Prime Day sale in India from 26-27 July.

Realme X7 Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Review) was launched in India at Rs 19,999 and it is now selling at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 19,999 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 23,999.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 41,999, down from Rs 45,499.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 23,999, down from 27,999.

