tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is currently hosting its Electronics sale in India that will come to an end tomorrow (13 July). During the sale, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, wearables and more. Amazon will host its much-awaited Prime Day sale in India from 26-27 July.

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Review) was launched in India at Rs 19,999 and it is now selling at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 19,999 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 23,999.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 41,999, down from Rs 45,499.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 23,999, down from 27,999.