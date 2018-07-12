Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 17:24 IST

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to start from 16 July onward featuring massive deals

The Google Pixel 2 will be offered at a price of Rs 42,999 which is a price cut of nearly Rs 27,000.

Amazon's Prime Day Sale is just a few days away and not to be outdone, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has also announced its Big Shopping Days Sale which starts on 16 July, same as the Prime Day Sale. We expect to see a lot of deals on mobile phones, electronics, home appliances and more

The Google Pixel 2 will be offered at a price of Rs 42,999 which is a price cut of nearly Rs 27,000. On top of that, there will also be Rs 3,000 off on exchange and an Rs 8,000 cashback. Flipkart also gives a guaranteed buyback of Rs 37,000. Other smartphone brands such as Vivo, Apple, Honor and Panasonic are also offering discounts.

SBI is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with the SBI credit card.

The Vivo V7 Plus 64 GB variant will get a Rs 2,000 discount, pulling down the price to Rs Rs 19,990 while the Honor 9i will be given a price tag of Rs 14,999 from its original price of Rs 19,999.

The Panasonic 65 will be priced at Rs 3,999 from Rs 6,490. There is currently no information regarding the discounts to be offered on Apple phones.

Mobile phone accessories such as power banks will be getting price cut as well.

There will also be exclusive deals for Google Home and Chromecast, though Flipkart hasn't given out any specifics as of yet.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Acer Predator laptops can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 63,990. Apple Watch Series 3 and the 6th Gen iPad will also be sold at discounted price tags. Electronic home appliances such as TVs, ACs and refrigerators will be sold at discounts of up to 70 percent.

Blockbuster deals will start from 4 pm onwards on 16 July and will be refreshed every 8 hours. During this time period, the prices of the products on sale will drop.

Rush hour sale will be conducted from 4 pm - 6 pm only on 16 July.

