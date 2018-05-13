Whether you saved up this summer by skipping on that vacation or simply played it lazy at home, it's sale time and both e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have kickstarted their summer of sales for you to splurge on.

While Amazon seems to have played it safe by pushing out time sensitive deals, Flipkart has gone all out and announced a ton of deals for its customers on day one. This year's Big Shopping Days sale lasts between 13 May till 16 May.

Flipkart promises plenty from its four day long sale that covers a wide variety of electronic goods. The sale includes discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions and more.

A detail to keep in mind is that while Flipkart offers cashback deals, exchange offers, EMI options and more, HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders also get an extra 10 percent instant discount on their purchases during the Big Shopping Days sale. So card holders need to keep an eye out for this before hitting the buy button.

Smartphones

Indeed, the highlight of Flipkart's sale and its answer to the OnePlus 5T (it's exclusive to Amazon) is the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Both smartphones have seen massive price cuts this year and even though they may be a bit old for 2018, they perform well, which makes them worth their sticker price, until the Pixel 3 arrives.

With that said, Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 2 at a discounted price tag of Rs 34,999. Now don't get too happy here as this is not a flat discount, but comes after applying a number of offers. While the Pixel 2's MRP is locked at 61,000, the smartphone is selling at Rs 42,999 for regular customers, which also includes an exchange offer.

HDFC Bank customers get an addtional cashback of Rs 8,000, which brings down the price tag to the widely advertised Rs 34,999.

As for the Pixel 2 XL, it gets a similar sized discount, which means you can purchase the smartphone priced at Rs 73,000 (MRP) at Rs 54,999. Lucky HDFC Bank account holders get an even bigger cashback of Rs 10,000 on their purchase bringing the price down to Rs 44,999, which is a pretty good deal.

Then there's the almighty iPhone X that is now priced at Rs 81,999 instead of the Rs 89,000 regular price. Not enough for you? Well Flipkart will get you an extra Rs 5,000 discount provided you are ready to throw your old smartphone into the deal. HDFC owners don't get much attention here apart from the standard 10 percent Instant discount.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus also make for great buys at the Big Shopping Days sale.

The Galaxy S8 is now available for an effective price of Rs 37,990 (down from Rs 49,990) while its elder sibling the S8 Plus is available for purchase at an effective price of Rs 43,990.

Everyone's favourite, the Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage option) with the HDFC offering its customers an even sweeter deal by offering a 10 percent discount.

The older, yet capable Oppo F3 Plus (6 GB RAM) also sees a good discounted price at Rs 16,990 during the sale.

Tablets

Moving to slightly bigger displays we have the Apple iPad 9.7-inch with 32 GB storage available at Rs 21,900. Of course, this applies to the Wi-Fi model only that comes with a Retina display, 2 GB RAM and the A9 chipset.

On the Android side of things there the Honor MediaPad T3 that comes with a 9.6-inch display, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 13,990 with HDFC bank offering a 10 percent Instant Discount. The tablet unlike the low-priced iPad comes with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.

Televisions

Already have a smartphone and tablet? Well, the television section of the sale has some interesting discounts as well. The Vu 43 inch Full HD LED Smart TV seems like a good deal at Rs 23,999 (more so after the Mi TV 4 came to India). The same goes for the massive 49 inch Full HD LED TV that sells for as low as Rs 25,999. Other deals the Samsung 32 inch HD ready LED TV and the 32 inch LG LED Smart TV also seem attractive at Rs 16,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

While deals come and go it's wise to always check what's happening at Amazon India because there are couple of products that have also been discounted on both websites. So research a bit before you hit the buy button.