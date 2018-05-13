The season of sales is on with discount offers on both e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon. Both the sales extend from 13 May to 16 May. So let's have a look at the interesting deals, Amazon has on offer today.

Starting with the smartphones, Amazon is offering a discount of 24 percent (around Rs 4,000) on the Motorola G5S Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 on the website. Another budget smartphone, the LG Q6 comes with a massive 41 percent discount (Rs 6,991) and is priced at Rs 9,999.

Indeed, no sale is complete with discounts on some Apple devices. Amazon's list of discounted Apple items includes the iPhone X and iPhone SE and they are available with some hefty discounts during the sale.

The iPhone SE (32 GB) is priced at Rs 17,999 after a discount of 31 percent (around Rs 8,001). The latest device from Apple, the iPhone X (64 GB) comes with a discount of Rs 9,061 (10 Percent) with a price tag of Rs 79,939.

Amazon will also has discounts on its own products like the Amazon Echo, the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick, the Kindle PaperWhite and the Kindle.

The Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,249 as compared to the original price of Rs 3,999. The regular Kindle gets a discount of more than Rs 1,000 and is priced at Rs 4,749 as compared to the original price of Rs 5,999. The Kindle PaperWhite is priced at Rs 8,499 as compared to Rs 10,999.

Other electronic equipment including laptops, TVs and cameras also come with a discount in the Amazon's Summer Sale. Few of the deals include Sony 40-inch smart LED TV which is priced at Rs 43,990 with a discount of 21 percent (around Rs 11,910) on the original price of Rs 55,900.

Lenovo 80XH01XBIN 15.6-inch Laptop is priced at an attractive Rs 36,990 as compared to the original price of Rs 47,090.

Bose headphones are also on discount with Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones price at a low Rs 15,120 as compared to the original price of Rs 25,200. The DSLR camera segment sees the Canon EOS 1300D 18 MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 mm ISII Lens, 16 GB card and carry case priced at Rs 20,490 as compared to the original price of Rs 29,995.

It's wise to note that Amazon will have new deals showing up on the website every day with some deals only lasting a few hours for certain products.