FP Trending

Online shopping platform Flipkart is coming up with the Big Saving Days sale which will start on Sunday, 25 July and is going to end on Thursday, 29 July. A number of discounts and offers will be available on several products in the categories of fashion, furniture, TV, electronics, smartphones and other appliances. The sale will start at 12 am on 25 July.

Although currently, the deals and offers have not been fully revealed. The e-commerce platform has confirmed that buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards and EMI payments.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 is going to start a day after the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off i.e. 26 July. Flipkart is also giving the opportunity to its users to pre-book various products at the deal price starting from 21 July till 23 July. This is going to guarantee stock during the sale period.

Some of the smartphones on sale are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Smartphones available at a discount of over Rs 1,000 include Poco X3 Pro. Its retail price is Rs 18,999 but during the sale it will be available for Rs 17,249. Flipkart will reveal more deals in the coming days.

Flipkart is also going to offer a travel sale wherein customers can avail flight bookings at a discounted rate.