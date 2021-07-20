Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off on 25 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy F62, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and more

During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards and EMI payments.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2021 17:11:34 IST

Online shopping platform Flipkart is coming up with the Big Saving Days sale which will start on Sunday, 25 July and is going to end on Thursday, 29 July. A number of discounts and offers will be available on several products in the categories of fashion, furniture, TV, electronics, smartphones and other appliances. The sale will start at 12 am on 25 July.

Although currently, the deals and offers have not been fully revealed. The e-commerce platform has confirmed that buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards and EMI payments.

iPhone12 Mini

iPhone12 Mini

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 is going to start a day after the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off i.e. 26 July. Flipkart is also giving the opportunity to its users to pre-book various products at the deal price starting from 21 July till 23 July. This is going to guarantee stock during the sale period.

Some of the smartphones on sale are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Smartphones available at a discount of over Rs 1,000 include Poco X3 Pro. Its retail price is Rs 18,999 but during the sale it will be available for Rs 17,249. Flipkart will reveal more deals in the coming days.

Flipkart is also going to offer a travel sale wherein customers can avail flight bookings at a discounted rate.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Lenovo Legion 5, Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Strix GT15 desktop and more

Jul 14, 2021
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Lenovo Legion 5, Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Strix GT15 desktop and more
Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on Galaxy F62, iPhone XR, Realme X3 Super Zoom and more

Flipkart Electronics sale

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on Galaxy F62, iPhone XR, Realme X3 Super Zoom and more

Jul 12, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021