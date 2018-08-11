Celebrating the 71st Independence Day of the country, Flipkart is holding the ‘Big Freedom Sale’ on the platform, which kicked off on 10 August, and will go on till 12 August.

In the three day sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on a range of products, and here we will take a look at some of the best offers on smartphones.

To begin with, there is a special benefit for customers who own a CitiBank credit card, as that would allow them to avail a 10 percent cashback on all purchases. The maximum cashback is, however, capped at Rs 2,000.

Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and guaranteed buyback offers on select electronics. Put together, these offers can bring down the effective prices the products you purchase.

Google Pixel 2

The most attractive offer, which probably Flipkart is also banking on, is on the Google Pixel 2. The smartphone is available for Rs 49,999 during the sale, as against the Rs 61,000 original price tag.

And if you exchange an old smartphone against the Pixel 2 purchase, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,950. Further, HDFC Bank debit or credit card holders can get another Rs 8,000 off in an additional cashback.

Honor 9 Lite

Flipkart is also offering some special bundled offers on the Honor 9 Lite, where it claims to bring down the effective price of the device down to Rs 6,075 from Rs 10,999. But this offer is full of caveats.

To get the maximum amount on exchange offer, at the time of purchase Honor 9 Lite, you would need a Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, which can get you an off of Rs 4,250. For most other phones, the money on an exchange is lower than that; you can check the list here.

Then there is an additional Rs 674 you can get off, only if you have a Citibank credit card. This would be a cashback of 10 percent, which we mentioned earlier.

Honor 10

There is also a considerable discount during the sale on the purchase of Honor 10, which is available at Rs 29,999, down from Rs 35,999. That is a 16 percent discount. There is also an additional Rs 17,950 off on exchange.

LG G7+ ThinQ

The smartphone was launched just earlier this week, and so there aren’t actual discounts on the smartphone, however, during the sale, Flipkart is offering some bundled offers on the LG G7+ ThinQ.

On purchase of the smartphone against an old one, you can get up to Rs 15,950 off. There’s also a buyback offer of Rs 30,000, for which you will first need to pay Rs 199 to activate the offer. This basically means that if you return the phone is exchange for a new one on Flipkart, within eight months of its purchase, you'll get a minimum value of Rs. 30,000 on the LG G7+ ThinQ. Which means, the offer stands for only eight months.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available for a 39 percent discount, bring the price down from Rs 17,900 to Rs 10,900. On top of that, Flipkart is also offering discount on exchange for the smartphone for up to Rs 10,000. This means, if you actually get Rs 10,000 off against your old phone, the Galaxy On Nxt could cost you just Rs 900.

Vivo V9

There is also a fair deal on the purchase of the Vivo V9 during the sale. There is a flat Rs 3,000 off on the smartphone, bringing the Vivo V9’s price down to Rs 20,900. There is also an additional off of up to Rs 17,150 on exchange.