Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019 to make a comeback on 21 October, teases preview

During the sale, you will get a 10 percent discount on the SBI Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 13:17:24 IST

It was only yesterday that the five days of Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2019 came to an end and the brand has already announced that it will be returning on 21 October. While the Flipkart sale has already ended, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is still ongoing and will end tonight.

The upcoming Flipkart sale will kick off on 21 October and will go on till 25 October. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale four hours prior — at 8.00 pm on 20 October. As per the Flipkart landing page, you will get a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

During the sale, Redmi Note 7S will get a discount of Rs 2,00 on its launch price.

The e-commerce platform has also teased a few deals that will be available during this Flipkart's Big Diwali sale.

In the smartphone department, Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will be selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999, getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on the launch price. Redmi Note 7S (First impressions) will also be getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on the launch price and will cost you Rs 8,999 during the sale.

Another phone that has been teased on the Flipkart sale page is Realme 5 (First impressions). During the sale, it will sell at a price of Rs 8,999 and it was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) will also get a discount of 2,000 and will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

The Flipkart sale sneak peek also reveals that you will get up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances. Up to 90 percent off will be available on electronics and accessories that will also include Apple Watch Series 3.

