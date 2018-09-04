Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 09:43 IST

Samsung is reportedly selling its foldable display tech to Oppo, Xiaomi

Samsung has apparently had a closed-door meeting where working prototypes of the Galaxy X were revealed.

For some time now we have been hearing new developments for the Galaxy X or Galaxy F foldable smartphone from Samsung. Recently during the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh had confirmed that the product was indeed under development.

Concept render of the Samsung foldable phone partially folded. Image: NieuweMobiel

Concept render of the Samsung foldable phone partially folded. Image: NieuweMobiel

However, he has remained mum as to when this highly-elusive smartphone will be making its way to the markets. The device has been delayed for quite some time to be honest, as the rumours of the device have dated back to nearly two years.

The last development, as per a report by The Inquisitr, was that Samsung has apparently had a closed-door meeting where working prototypes of the Galaxy X were revealed.

Now it would seem that Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Oppo could be looking to beat Samsung to the foldable phone. South Korea-based ETNews has said that Samsung is actually selling its foldable displays to Oppo and Xiaomi.

While it's not news that Samsung is a very big supplier of OLED panels used in smartphones around the world, the supply of foldable displays might make Samsung's position even stronger in the market. Though Oppo and Xiaomi might beat it to the foldable smartphone market, Samsung will still be making a lot of money through selling the displays to its competitors.

Recently some new renders show the expected Galaxy X (or F) in three different positions, one when completely folded, one when partially folded at an angle and another when it is completely straightened out.

From what can be made of these renders, the display cannot be folded flat, even when the handset is closed. There is a foldable hinge in the middle which is reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Book.

