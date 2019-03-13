Ameya Dalvi Mar 13, 2019 10:56:00 IST
When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro late last year, I was quite disappointed with it. Not that it was a bad phone but it was just a minor upgrade over its predecessor, and one couldn’t help wondering about what it could have been rather than what it was. There was ample time between the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) and Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) but the company just didn’t bother doing much with it. The Redmi Note 7 series seems to have addressed most of those issues.
While the Redmi Note 7 is probably what the Note 6 Pro should have been all along, the Redmi Note 7 Pro leaves me pleasantly surprised. And it’s been a while since Xiaomi evoked that emotion in yours truly. There are a handful of aspects that should set it apart from the immediate competition and more importantly, from the members of its own family. So let me share with you what I liked about the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the areas where it could have done better. This is more of a quick analytical take with respect to the market and competition, rather than a review. You can check out the in-depth Redmi Note 7 Pro review here.
What I like about the Redmi Note 7 Pro
A new design, finally!
That’s right! The last few phones from Xiaomi looked the same to me, especially from behind, unless I was playing a seriously advanced level of ‘spot the difference’. The new glass-clad Redmi Note 7 Pro has far better aesthetics, and not just for Xiaomi phones but for the segment as a whole. The phone looks premium and feels good in hand too. What’s even better is the layer of Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as at the back that protects both sides of the phone from scratches. I only wish the frame was made of metal rather than plastic. More on that later.
Raising the performance bar with a Snapdragon 675
Xiaomi was in love with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC for a very long time. And I was beginning to believe that the Snapdragon 636 was going to be the new love of their life for years to come. Thankfully, this didn't happen. The company should have opted for a Snapdragon 660 on the Redmi Note 6 Pro itself to stay competitive. Thankfully, they did that on the Note 7 and interestingly, priced it lower than the Note 6 Pro. While nobody would have complained about a Snapdragon 660 on a Redmi Note 7 Pro too, Xiaomi did one better by opting for a faster Snapdragon 675 chip on that one.
(Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2)
Not only does this put the phone ahead of its competitors in this price bracket in terms of performance, but this also means that the phone is equipped to take on a bunch of handsets priced 30 to 50 percent higher. And with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in tow, the Redmi Note 7 Pro can compete in two completely different segments with its perceived value. That’s a very smart move on the company’s part. May the affair with the Snapdragon 675 go on for long. Reasonably long, not overly long, hopefully.
Game-changing camera for the segment
Rumours and leaks aside, I didn’t see this coming. The 48 MP camera on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is a game changer in the lower mid-range segment. I call it lower mid-range only because of its asking price. And 48 MP is not just a number, the damn thing seems to work better than expected. But honestly, it is not the 48 MP shots that excite me.
Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.