The expected FitBit Charge 3 is expected to sport a touchscreen display and the fitness tracker may be water resistant up to 5 ATM of pressure.

According to the report by Android Authority, the yet to be announced fitness tracker will have a touchscreen display, unlike the previous Fitbit Charge devices which had a tap-the-screen function which was reportedly slow.

The device may come with a new feature called 'Quick Reply'. This will enable users to send quick messages whenever someone texts or calls them. The feature is expected to work only with Android devices.

The fitness tracker may come with a 5 ATM water resistant rating could mean that it can survive a swim. Previous generation trackers from the lineup such as the Charge and Charge 2 were water resistant but not enough for swimming. In fact, the Charge was rated at merely 1 ATM. The Charge 3 may be the first in the lineup to be swim-proof.

However, the Charge 3 may not have an inbuilt GPS, so you may still have to use its Connected GPS feature to track your physical activity.

Apart from this, like the Fitbit Versa, the Charge 3 line may also include a Special Edition band, which may include an NFC chip to make wireless payments through Fitbit Pay. Even this edition is not expected to come with an inbuilt GPS tracker.