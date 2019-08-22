tech2 News Staff

In collaboration with Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning music artist and producer, Mark Ronson, Sony Music has launched an Instagram music video. This video Pieces of Us, featuring King Princess, shows off AR effects. It is the first Instagram interactive video where viewers will be able to react to the Instagram story by using polls and lyrics stickers.

This song is a part of Ronson's latest album Late Night Feelings.

The video is uploaded on Instagram accounts of Mark Ronson and King Princess as Instagram stories. Shot entirely on phone with zero post-production, the effects of this interactive music video are made by Facebook's Spark AR. It will be available on Instagram for two 24-hour cycles, and after 48 hours this video will be available on Ronson's Instagram account as an IGTV video.

During these 48 hours, the video will also feature responses of fans and the video will evolve according to these responses.

The video was uploaded at 4.00 pm yesterday (21 August) so you can still watch this video and give responses to the artists.

Artists and fans can be interactive with each other with such videos. Even Spotify is also reportedly working on a new feature so that its platform can become more interactive for the music artists and fans. This is expected to be an Instagram story-like feature where listeners have to tap on the profile of the playlist and find content related to the artist.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.