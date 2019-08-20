Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
Spotify is reportedly working on Instagram-like Story feature for its platform

The rumored Spotify story feature is likely to be available for the artists only.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 16:27:22 IST

Just like Instagram, Spotify is also reportedly working on a feature where you will be able to see stories by your favourite artists on Spotify.

As per a blog post by Jane Manchun Wong, Spotify is bringing Stories feature to its playlist, giving more scope to the artists to connect with their listeners. She claims that she came across this unreleased feature by looking into the code of the Spotify Android app.

According to her, users will be able to see the stories by tapping on the profile picture of the playlist. If this is true then users can just see the stories when they want to and they will not pop up again and again as you look for other content on the app or website.

This feature might not be available for all the users and it is expected to be used by the artists to become more interactive.

Spotify is reportedly bringing Stories feature to its playlist, giving more scope to the artists to connect with their listeners. Image: Pixabay.

According to Wong, she came across a Q&A session with Norwegian Singer Sigrid where she answered the questions regarding songs and how they made her feel. For each song, there was a snippet of music. It was also reported that users had the option to add these songs to their "Favourites" by tapping on the heart icon below.

One thing looks clear here, that is, these stories can only be triggered when tapped at the profile manually unlike stories on Facebook and Instagram where they pop up every time as you scroll down.

It is not confirmed that we will see this feature on the app for sure or not as many testing features don't always end up rolling out.

