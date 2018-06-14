FIFA World Cup 2018 is beginning today and Google is celebrating the biggest event in football with its Doodle. The image, which can be seen on the Google search results, shows a host of fans excited around the goal post, while one of them is about to kick the ball.

The World Cup is one of the most widely televised events in sports and the governing body FIFA rakes in billions of dollars selling the viewing rights. The first match of the tournament is going to be between the host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Before the match begins there will be big opening ceremony, the likes of which we see when the Olympics begin.

There will be a total of 32 teams participating in the tournament divided into 8 groups of four. Each day following today there will be three matches. In case you were wondering how to follow all the matches along with the scores, points and fixtures for your favourite team you can check our story on the top apps you can use to follow the world cup, over here.

Also if you want you can also check out our story on how Google Assistant and Siri can be used for checking the world cup scores, fixtures and more you can check out our story here.

For all the latest updates, scores, results and fixtures follow Firstpost's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018, here.