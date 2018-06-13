FIFA World Cup 2018 is just a day away and the oncoming excitement is palpable. With 32 teams playing at least three games each in the first stage followed by numerous knockout stage matches along variable timings, keeping track of your favourite team/teams can be a bit difficult. Fortunately, AI-assistants are here to make the job easier for you.

Coming first to iOS, Apple has announced football support for Siri in Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Israel apart from 26 other countries which already have it.

So if you're feeling too lazy to type and want to check a match score or schedule? Just ask "Hey Siri, what's the score of the Portugal-Spain Match" or you can ask "Hey Siri, Who is in group A'' or "Hey Siri, Who is in England's squad" and much more. But as expected, it's not very contextual. By that we mean, you can't ask "Hey Siri, which group is Germany in?" followed by "When is its first match?" Siri won't understand what 'its' is refering to.

If you are an Android user, Google has you covered with not only its Search app which has been specially optimised for World Cup-related searches. But Google Assistant is already providing match cards for your favourite matches and will display them in your notifications menu when they happen. Activate them by saying "Hey Google. activate FIFA match cards".

You can ask Google things like "Hey Google, when is Russia versus Saudi Arabia" or " Hey Google, who won yesterday's match" or "OK Google, who's playing tomorrow."

Google Assistant will also provide you with fun and quirky facts if you ask it things like "Hey Google, how many World Cups has Brazil won?"

Apart from that, Google has said that Search, News, Assistant, Trends, YouTube will all include football-related content.

