Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fashion brand Kate Spade announces Google-based smartwatch at CES 2019

The Scallop 2 will be available for purchase in the US by the end of this month.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST

It is interesting to see how Google's services are so dominant through so many announcements at the CES 2019, with Assistant really being in the limelight. And to add to all that attention, fashion brand Kate Spade also dipped its toe in the river of tech innovation at the event as announced its first ever smartwatch, which is based on Google's revamped WearOS.

Called the Scallop 2, the luxury smartwatch is priced starting $300, and is already available for pre-orders in the US. It will be available later in January with multiple variants and options for additional bands.

Kate Spade Scallop 2

Kate Spade Scallop 2

The smartwatch features a round touch screen and includes features like heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, and mobile payments via the Google Pay system. Under the hood, though, the Scallop 2 is powered by the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset as the original.

It will also have access to Google’s voice-controlled digital assistant. It will resist water enough to take swimming. In China, the watches will include Alibaba’s Alipay instead of Google Pay.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019
The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet

The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet
Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite

Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

also see

Android

Is Google in the process of dropping the 'Android' branding entirely?

Dec 28, 2018

Google

Irked Google Pixel user puts out hate banners in Delhi, slams after-sale service

Jan 05, 2019

Google

Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in spring 2019: Report

Dec 28, 2018

Baba Amte

Indian activist Baba Amte's 104th birth anniversary celebrated in a Google doodle

Dec 26, 2018

Google Fit

#GetFitWithGoogle: In time for New Years Google Fit app to get fitness challenges

Dec 28, 2018

Google

Lawsuit filed against Google search engine's photo sharing and storage service dismissed

Dec 30, 2018

science

Extreme Weather

Natural climate loads the dice that turns California's droughts, wildfires ugly

Jan 09, 2019

Earth from Space

NASA OSIRIS-REx captures Earth, moon, asteroid Bennu in a single frame

Jan 09, 2019

Stephen Hawking

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's wit on the legend's 77th birth anniversary

Jan 09, 2019

Galactic Collision

Milky way collision with nearby galaxy could wake up sleeping black hole in its centre

Jan 09, 2019