tech2 News Staff

It is interesting to see how Google's services are so dominant through so many announcements at the CES 2019, with Assistant really being in the limelight. And to add to all that attention, fashion brand Kate Spade also dipped its toe in the river of tech innovation at the event as announced its first ever smartwatch, which is based on Google's revamped WearOS.

Called the Scallop 2, the luxury smartwatch is priced starting $300, and is already available for pre-orders in the US. It will be available later in January with multiple variants and options for additional bands.

The smartwatch features a round touch screen and includes features like heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, and mobile payments via the Google Pay system. Under the hood, though, the Scallop 2 is powered by the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset as the original.

It will also have access to Google’s voice-controlled digital assistant. It will resist water enough to take swimming. In China, the watches will include Alibaba’s Alipay instead of Google Pay.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.