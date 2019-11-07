Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's 'Switcharoo' was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

This was revealed after the emergence of nearly 7,000 pages of Facebook's emails and executive documents.


ReutersNov 07, 2019 15:39:54 IST

Facebook Inc began cutting off access to user data for app developers from 2012 to squash potential rivals while presenting the move to the general public as a boon for user privacy, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

Some executives at the world’s biggest social network appeared to refer to the strategy of promoting a privacy-focused explanation for the change as the “Switcharoo Plan,” internal emails included in sealed California court filings show.

The emergence of nearly 7,000 pages of company emails and executive documents comes as Facebook faces multiple investigations into possible antitrust violations by regulators around the world.

Facebooks Switcharoo was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

Facebook. Reuters

The emails could supply valuable evidence to investigators, including a US House of Representatives panel that sought company records in September on Facebook’s decisions to bar apps from its social graph, which maps out relations between users.

The documents come from a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Six4Three, the developer of a now-shuttered bikini photo app that lost access to Facebook user data as a result of the changes, which were announced in 2014 and implemented the following year.

Six4Three alleges that Facebook’s data policies were anticompetitive and that the company misrepresented those policies both to developers and the public.

Facebook has described the case as baseless. A company spokeswoman told Reuters the documents were “taken out of context by someone with an agenda against Facebook” and made public “with a total disregard for US law.”

Portions of the material have been released over the course of the past year, after a British lawmaker obtained them, but provided an incomplete picture of the period between 2012 and 2014 when policy changes were debated within the company.

The new documents contain exchanges between executives discussing cutting off access to user data for developers seen as potential competitors at a time when the company said publicly that it provided an open and neutral platform.

One executive, writing in 2013, described dividing apps into “three buckets: existing competitors, possible future competitors, [or] developers that we have alignment with on business models” as part of the project to restrict access to user data, dubbed ‘PS12N’.

Those in the last category were able to regain access by agreeing to make mobile advertising purchases or provide reciprocal user data to Facebook under “Private Extended API Agreements,” according to the emails.

As thousands of developers lost access to user data, the executives decided to announce the changes publicly. They elected to link what they referred to as the “‘bad stuff’ of PS12N” to an unrelated update of the Facebook login system which gave people greater control over their privacy.

The “narrative” for the announcement “will focus on quality and the user experience which will potentially provide a good umbrella to fold in some of the API deprecations,” one executive wrote in an email.

Another invited colleagues in a February 2014 email to review the “Switcharoo Plan,” calling it “a good compromise” that will enable them “to tell a story that makes sense.”

The month prior, the same executive wrote: “My concern is around the perception that we can’t hold our story together.”

When Facebook enacted the changes in 2015, executives told journalists the company had conducted research on user sentiment about Facebook apps and decided on policies that would help build confidence in data privacy, according to a report by tech publication TechCrunch.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Facebook

Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Oct 31, 2019
Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion
Facebook used user data as a weapon against rivals, offered it up as a sop to friends: Report

Facebook

Facebook used user data as a weapon against rivals, offered it up as a sop to friends: Report

Nov 06, 2019
Facebook-WhatsApp case in SC: Mass surveillance possibilities can increase with creation of national decryption agency

Facebook

Facebook-WhatsApp case in SC: Mass surveillance possibilities can increase with creation of national decryption agency

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp hack: Onus lies on govt to come clean considering those compromised are 'anti-establishment operators'

WhatsApp Hack

WhatsApp hack: Onus lies on govt to come clean considering those compromised are 'anti-establishment operators'

Nov 03, 2019
TikTok fails at convincing US lawmakers that it doesn't store American user data in China

TikTok

TikTok fails at convincing US lawmakers that it doesn't store American user data in China

Nov 06, 2019
Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads

Facebook

Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads

Nov 01, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019