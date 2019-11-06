Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's reported misuse of user data revealed in leaked documents have been published

A trove of 7,000 pages of leaked documents shows exactly how Facebook leveraged user data against rivals.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 22:06:53 IST

In April, it was reported that Facebook’s executive team misused user data to control competitors by using the data as a bargaining chip. This was apparently done under the supervision of the company CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and there are thousands of leaked documents to support this claim.

Facebooks reported misuse of user data revealed in leaked documents have been published

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reuters

NBC News has published an entire lot of documents that comprise 7,000 pages including 4,000 internal communications such as emails, web chats, notes, presentations, spreadsheets on Facebook. From the total, around 1,200 of them were “highly confidential”. All of these documents range between 2011 and 2015.

The documents were originally obtained by NBC from British investigative journalist Duncan Campbell, which shows how Facebook would reward favoured companies by giving them greater access to user data. Rival companies were denied the same access.

The documents come from a previously reported trove of data obtained by the UK Parliament from a startup called 'Six4Three' which sued Facebook in 2015. This was after Facebook told the startup that they would be cutting off the startup’s access to some types of user data.

The PDFs of leaked documents include depositions, emails, presentations, and other pages from Six4Three’s lawsuit. They have been published by NBC and you can view them from the following links:

According to the documents, Facebook gave Amazon extended access to user data as it was spending a large amount of money on Facebook advertising and partnering with Facebook when launching its Fire smartphone.

The documents also highlighted that when a messaging app became popular and threatened Facebook’s own messenger app, the social media giant discussed cutting off the app’s access to user data.

Commenting on the documents, Facebook’s vice president and deputy general counsel, Paul Grewal, told NBC News, “As we’ve said many times, Six4Three — creators of the Pikinis app — cherry-picked these documents from years ago as part of a lawsuit to force Facebook to share information on friends of the app’s users.”

However, nobody from Facebook has thus far provided any additional evidence to support the claim of "cherry-picking".

When Facebook took away access to detailed information with the startup, Six4Three claimed that it couldn't do business anymore. Other apps including Lulu, Beehive ID, and Rosa Bandet also suffered the same fate after losing access.

Back in March this year, Zuckerberg said that Facebook would put more focus on privacy, viewing it as the social network's future.

The leaked documents basically show that for Facebook, privacy seems to be more of a public relations ploy than a concern about its users.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Facebook

Facebook employees sign a letter to oppose the policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements

Oct 29, 2019
Facebook employees sign a letter to oppose the policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements
Facebook's bet on VR isn't going according to plan admits Mark Zuckerberg

Oculus

Facebook's bet on VR isn't going according to plan admits Mark Zuckerberg

Nov 01, 2019
At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

AOC vs Zuck

At Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it's 'probably' OK for politicians to spread lies via Facebook

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress today for Libra

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress today for Libra

Oct 23, 2019
Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Facebook

Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Oct 31, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Libra must be encouraged, China already working on similar ideas

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Libra must be encouraged, China already working on similar ideas

Oct 24, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019