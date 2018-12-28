Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's rulebook for content moderation leaked, shows little political understanding

The content moderation has to ensure that it adheres to simple yes/no rules. If no, the content is taken down

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 11:31 AM IST

2018 surely has been a bad year for Facebook, as far as its public image is concerned. Sure, monetarily it is still one of the top social networks. It shall continue on that trajectory thanks to its sheer number of users. But Facebook does not seem to be doing too well when it comes to moderating questionable content on its platform if the latest reports are to be believed.

The New York Times has got access to over 1,400 pages of leaked Facebook rulebook which is used by moderators to monitor reported content on Facebook. A quick reading of the report reveals that Facebook's team of 7,500+ moderators do not have enough time to ponder over posts which could be politically devastating, have little understanding of nuances behind language and there is a lack of content moderators in native languages around the world.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In a lot of instances, the moderators are taking decisions which can be considered too biased. These decisions are taken and rules are added to the rulebook in Menlo Park by a bunch of engineers and lawyers, who may not necessarily have the right understanding of situations about which they are making decisions on — such as political matters in India or Myanmar or Pakistan.

These rules are then sent across to third-party companies which hire moderators. Most of the moderators are hired from call centres or other low paying grades. They are expected to understand the rules. The content moderation has to ensure that it adheres to simple yes/no rules. If no, the content is taken down. This, according to sources who have spoken to NYT, sometimes gives Facebook tremendous power to act as a content gatekeeper. Even Emojis have been categorised to identify indications such as condemnation, bullying, sexualised text and so on.

Think about it. You have to first memorise all the rules that could violate Facebook's community standards — rules which keep changing or getting updated regularly. Then these moderators have around 8-10 seconds per post to recall those rules and take action on a piece of content. It is an exercise in frustration according to moderators.

Facebook rules from the leaked documents. Image: New York Times

Just one of the many Facebook rules from the leaked documents. Image: New York Times

In the Indian context, one Facebook slide tells moderators that any post degrading an entire religion violates Indian law and should be flagged to be removed. The reality though is different. Indian law prohibits blasphemy in certain conditions, such as when the speaker intends to incite violence. According to Facebook, it is being extra cautious on such matters. But it is, in a way, regulating free speech, something that is far beyond its mandate.

Facebook has a whopping 2 bn plus user base. Having around 7,500 content moderators for that large a userbase is in itself too little. Sure, we hear Facebook talking about using Artificial Intelligence to scale these efforts. But we all know how pointless AI is in understanding nuance, and how it's easy to introduce bias within AI algorithms.

With general elections coming up in India, the issue of content moderation will rear its ugly head. If Facebook is thinking that it can prevent abuse of its platform, by drafting rules made by people sitting in Menlo Park, then it has nothing but more controversies heading its way.

 

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Facebook

Facebook regulators assessing claims of it sharing user data without permission

Dec 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook shares tank amid reports of it sharing user data with third-party apps

Dec 20, 2018

Facebook data breach

Facebook bug that leaked 6.8 million user's data being probed by Irish regulators

Dec 15, 2018

Facebook data breach

Facebook affected by a bug that risks over 6.8 million private photos of users

Dec 15, 2018

Technology in 2018

User data harvest to fears of smartphone addiction, 2018 highlighted tech dystopia

Dec 26, 2018

Messenger

Facebook Messenger to get AR Stickers, Boomerang and portrait selfies from today

Dec 18, 2018

science

2018 in Public Health

2018 in Public Health: Big initiatives, vaccination drives and newborn screening

Dec 28, 2018

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

Dec 28, 2018

Predictions for 2019

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Indian Science Congress

Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Dec 28, 2018