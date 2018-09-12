Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 11:56 IST

Facebook is building AI that could recognise offensive text in images and videos

The AI called Rosetta, is already live, and it will be able to identify text on images and videos.

Social media platforms are often blamed for the content they carry or allow on their websites. In many cases, the blame is put rightly so. However, in certain situations, you can tell that going through each and every post by platform moderators is not humanly possible. Imagine doing that if you work for a platform like Facebook with over two billion active users.

Having said that, despite the administrational challenges it may pose, content on social media does need moderation sometimes, especially when it comes to posts that are racists or sexist or inappropriate in any other manner. And so, Facebook has now announced in a blog post, that it is working on an AI called Rosetta, which will be able to understand text in images and videos with the help of machine learning, and will be able to recognise offensive posts.

Image credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Image credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Understanding text in images along with the context in which it appears helps our systems proactively identify inappropriate or harmful content and keep our community safe,” Facebook writes in its blog.

Besides identifying harmful posts, the AI will also prove useful for visually impaired by incorporating text into screen readers. In addition to that, photo search could also be made easy with the help of Rosetta. The AI is apparently live now.

How does the AI work?

The AI Rosetta uses machine learning to extract text from the billions of images and videos shared on Facebook and Instagram, in different languages. It then inputs this into a text recognition model, which Facebook has trained to understand the context of the text and the image together.

Image Credit: Facebook

Image Credit: Facebook

The process of text extraction is performed in two steps — detection and recognition.

“In the first step, we detect rectangular regions that potentially contain text. In the second step, we perform text recognition, where, for each of the detected regions, we use a convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognise and transcribe the word in the region,” Facebook explains.

Facebook says that with this process the AI will “automatically identify content that violates our hate-speech policy”.

As of now, it is unclear how Facebook aims to handle this data that it identifies. However, possibly this could be used for a larger purpose by Facebook, wherein it could understand what would be interesting to put in your News Feed.

But, that said, given Facebook’s infamous moderation issues, a well-functioning system that can automatically flag potentially problematic images could be a boon for the platform.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

AI

Harward-Google to develop an AI model to predict aftershock locations post a quake

Aug 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

AI model built to assess if patients with brain damage might regain consciousness

Sep 03, 2018

Google for India

Google for India: Google Feed becomes bilingual, Assistant now available in Marathi

Aug 28, 2018

NVIDIA

NVIDIA becomes NITI Aayog's deep learning tech partner to support a think tank

Aug 28, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

OK Computer: Using Artificial Intelligence to forecast aftershocks of earthquakes

Aug 30, 2018

Machine Learning

Fast and big is the recipe to make machine learning a valuable resource

Sep 11, 2018

science

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018

Genome Mapping

Scientists have done more than finding Nemo, they've now mapped its entire genome

Sep 12, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch its first fully-commercial foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018