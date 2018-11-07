Wednesday, November 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 November, 2018 10:29 IST

iOS gains market in the US, used by 40 percent users in the country: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 was the top selling model across 5 European markets in September 2018.

The Android vs iOS argument is now ancient, but it’s also forever intriguing. The latest smartphone operating system data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, details the user base shared by Android, iOS, BlackBerry, Windows and other platforms in 12 countries. The data has been recorded for the last three months ending September 2018.

The report shows a mixed picture for Android, which while losing ground to iOS in the United States, it has made significant gains across the five main European markets. With the high momentum sale of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iOS has gained five percent market share in the US.

The 2017 iPhone line up. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

“iPhone 8 was the top selling model in the US over the quarter, with a 9.4% share of the handset market, and with iPhone XR launching outside this period we’d expect Apple share to tick up further towards the end of the year,” Dominic Sunnebo, Global Director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said.

According to the latest findings, in the US, Android accounts for 60.1 percent users, while iOS has a huge 39.7 percent user base. BlackBerry seems to have been completely ditched in the country, whereas Windows and other operating systems account for a small 0.2 percent in total.

Unfortunately, the report doesn’t track the OS trends in the Indian market, but China is the only Asian market it has surveyed, where Android is ahead with a large margin, with 80.8 percent users using the platform, and only 18.9 percent interacting with iOS.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2

Apparently, Xiaomi has had a big hand in the Android jump in the Chinese as well as few European markets. “Xiaomi is continuing to expand rapidly in Spain and, more recently, in Italy and France. The focused push that the two Chinese giants are making into Europe is causing pain for their rivals across the board,” Sunnebo writes.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was the top-selling model across the big five European markets in September. Meanwhile, the newly released Galaxy Note 9 also made it into the top 10 most popular models for the month. Further, both Huawei and Xiaomi achieved places in the top five handset ranking for the first time in the form of the P20 Lite and Note 5 respectively.

Apple continues to lead handset sales in Japan despite strong pressure from Sharp and Huawei. Both brands have seen strong gains, increasing their share of sales by 6 percent and 3.2 percent respectively; Sharp’s flagship Aquos R2 and Huawei’s P20 Lite both made it into the top five best-selling list for the third quarter.

