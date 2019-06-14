Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's cryptocurrency gets backers including Mastercard, PayPal, Uber and Visa

The money will fund the creation of the coin, which will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies

ReutersJun 14, 2019 12:56:29 IST

Facebook Inc has enlisted more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc to back its new cryptocurrency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Facebooks cryptocurrency gets backers including Mastercard, PayPal, Uber and Visa

Facebook. Reuters

Each company will invest around $10 million in a consortium that will govern the cryptocurrency, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The money will fund the creation of the coin, which will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies, the report said.

Facebook, Mastercard, Paypal, Visa and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The social media giant's plans of launching its own cryptocurrency came out from a BBC report last month. Named as 'Globalcoin' the company could start testing it by the end of this year.

Facebook plans to launch a digital payments system using cryptocurrency in a dozen countries by the first quarter of 2020. The intention of launching this service is to provide users with an affordable and secure payments system for the ones who don’t have a bank account.

In order to discuss the potential risks and opportunities about the digital currency, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with the Bank of England’s governor, Mark Carney. The BBC report also states that the company has taken advice from the US treasury for operational and regulatory issues.

India is rumoured to be a target for Facebook in this project. However, a recent draft called 'Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019,' was announced by a panel headed by Economic Affairs secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg that reportedly proposed a 10-year-long prison term for anyone who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies." Currently, there aren’t any regulations defined around the use of cryptocurrency in the country.

Facebook is also reported to have been in talks with Western Union to explore ways of making transactions faster and cheaper. Just like any cryptocurrency, Facebook will have to deal with the fluctuations in its value which could be a big barrier, according to blockchain expert David Gerrard.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

cryptocurrency

Draft bill proposes 10-year non-bailable jail term for dealing in cryptocurrency

Jun 08, 2019
Draft bill proposes 10-year non-bailable jail term for dealing in cryptocurrency
Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Facebook Coin

Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Jun 03, 2019
Facebook could launch its cryptocurrency this month, could pay employees with it

Facebook

Facebook could launch its cryptocurrency this month, could pay employees with it

Jun 06, 2019
US charges Indian ex-CEO of cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp with $66 mn securities fraud

Newstracker

US charges Indian ex-CEO of cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp with $66 mn securities fraud

Jun 06, 2019
Facebook Watch hits a benchmark of 140 million daily visitors: Report

Facebook

Facebook Watch hits a benchmark of 140 million daily visitors: Report

Jun 13, 2019
Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

Facebook

Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

May 31, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019