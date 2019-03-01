Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's banned Research app had 18% teen participants over program's lifetime: Report

Facebook tried to deceive the public in its response regarding its banned Onavo research VPN app.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 19:16:35 IST

Facebook has been caught downplaying how the social media giant's research program targetted teens.

Facebook was forced to end all its market research programs and take its Onavo VPN app off the Play Store after an investigation conducted by TechCrunch found that the app was being used to collect data from teens. After the report was published, Apple reacted by immediately outing the app from its App Store.

Companies have pulled out from advertising on Facebook. Reuters.

Companies have pulled out from advertising on Facebook. Reuters.

In a response to a letter from US Senator Mark Warner, Facebook's VP of US public policy, Kevin Martin admitted, "At the time we ended the Facebook Research App on Apple’s iOS platform, less than 5 percent of the people sharing data with us through this program were teens."

The same publication has now found that the 5 percent figure was actually only the total number of teens still enrolled in the research program when Facebook was caught. The report goes on to state that the total number of teen participants comes to about 18 percent when you look at the entire lifespan of the program. This percentage, of course, also includes the number of people who had become inactive and uninstalled the app.

Facebook later told reporters, "All of them (teens) with signed parental consent forms." Yet in earlier stated response to Senator Warner, Facebook admitted that "Potential participants were required to confirm that they were over 18 or provide other evidence of parental consent, though the vendors did not require a signed parental consent form for teen users."

Yet another PR disaster on Facebook's front.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Facebook

Facebook says its Onavo VPN app will soon be shutdown on Google Play Store

Feb 22, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's new effort to bring outside experts for content review will be complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Facebook

Facebook accused of 'intentionally and knowingly' violating UK privacy rules

Feb 18, 2019

Facebook

Facebook keeps a list of people it deems to be a threat and then tracks their movements

Feb 15, 2019

facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is 'innovator in privacy', unwittingly disses Portal

Feb 21, 2019

Facebook

Facebook adds new privacy controls that lets you block background location tracking

Feb 21, 2019

science

Water Crisis

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

Mar 01, 2019

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing used to treat patient with beta thalassemia blood disorder

Mar 01, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Sunday

Mar 01, 2019

Artificial Brain

Scientists create an artificial brain that stores memories in silver, lives forever

Mar 01, 2019