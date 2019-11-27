Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook was the mystery bidder for Fitbit against Google reveals report

Facebook offered a final price of $7.30 as opposed to Google's offer of $7.35 per share.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 12:36:08 IST

Fitness bands and smartwatch maker Fitbit was recently acquired by Google for a sum of $2.1 billion.

But reports are now claiming that there was another fierce bidder who also wanted to acquire Fitbit. That bidder is none other than Facebook.

According to a report in CNBC, Facebook was the mystery 'Party A' as revealed by the SEC filing. Facebook offered a final price of $7.30 as opposed to Google's offer of $7.35 per share.

Neither Facebook nor Fitbit has commented on the matter.

Facebook was the mystery bidder for Fitbit against Google reveals report

Fitbit

The report states that Fitbit CEO James Park had dinner with the CEO of 'Party A' on 11 June 2019. Now it's safe to say that that person was Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Park and his team members had another dinner with Zuckerberg on 2 July to further discuss the possibility of buying out Fitbit according to the filing. Park met with Zuckerberg again in September and Facebook made a final offer of $7.30 per share in October.

Fitbit has had a successful run with its wearables for fitness tracking through the years. Google can take advantage of the tried and tested hardware with its Wear OS platform to build better smartwatches and fitness trackers in the Android ecosystem. The new fitness trackers could incorporate better integration with smartphones using Google’s Fit apps as well.

Google said that it would be investing more in the Wear OS platform to eventually release Made by Google wearable devices.

Google also assured Fitbit users that all the health and wellness data collected from the upcoming devices won’t be used for Google Ads. Users would be given a choice to review their data and decide whether they want to delete it or not.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Watch

Apple Watch can detect irregular heartbeats, finds study conducted on more than 400,000 users

Nov 14, 2019
Apple Watch can detect irregular heartbeats, finds study conducted on more than 400,000 users
Google to restrict advertisers from targeting election ads using data like public voter records

Google

Google to restrict advertisers from targeting election ads using data like public voter records

Nov 21, 2019
Google to team up with banks to offer checking accounts starting next year: Report

Google

Google to team up with banks to offer checking accounts starting next year: Report

Nov 14, 2019
US FTC chairman confirms that antitrust probes are targeting multiple tech companies, not just Facebook

FTC

US FTC chairman confirms that antitrust probes are targeting multiple tech companies, not just Facebook

Nov 19, 2019
Internet companies Google and Facebook preparing to fight the deepfakes future

Deepfakes

Internet companies Google and Facebook preparing to fight the deepfakes future

Nov 25, 2019
Google and Facebook's business models are a threat to human rights: Amnesty International

Human rights

Google and Facebook's business models are a threat to human rights: Amnesty International

Nov 21, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019