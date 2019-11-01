Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion; ‘Made by Google’ wearable expected in the future

The acquisition comes after it was recently reported that Google and Fitbit were working out a deal.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 19:29:10 IST

Google has acquired popular fitness-tracking device maker Fitbit. The acquisition values the company at a fully diluted equity value of $2.1 billion. Fitbit said that Google was paying $7.35 per share in cash for the deal. This brings a completely new set of devices to Google’s lineup of hardware products.

Fitbit Versa.

It was recently reported that Google was making a bid to acquire Fitbit. The company announced in a blog post that it will be adding the wearables to its “strong foundation” of products including Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook, Nest family of devices and others.

Fitbit has had a successful run with its wearables for fitness tracking through the years. Google can take advantage of the tried and tested hardware with its Wear OS platform to build better smartwatches and fitness trackers in the Android ecosystem. The new fitness trackers could incorporate better integration with smartphones using Google’s Fit apps as well.

Google said that it will be investing more in the Wear OS platform to eventually release Made by Google wearable devices. The company said that all the health and wellness data collected from the upcoming devices won’t be used for Google Ads. Users will be given a choice to review their data and decide whether they want to delete it or not.

Are we going to see a Pixel smartwatch at next year’s event? Or maybe just a Pixel fitness tracker? Or maybe both? Only time will tell.

