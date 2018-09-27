Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
Reuters 27 September, 2018 08:23 IST

Facebook unveils its new VR headset Oculus Quest with touch controllers for $399

The company also plans to launch more than 50 games for the new headset.

Facebook Inc unveiled its new wireless virtual reality headset at a conference on 26 September and said it plans to start shipping it in spring next year.

Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, will be priced at $399, according to the company.

Oculus Quest, virtual reality headset. Image: Oculus

Oculus Quest, virtual reality headset. Image: Oculus

Facebook has invested heavily in VR hardware in hopes the technology, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of faraway or imaginary spaces, will move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.

The social media giant, which bought Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, had released the Oculus Go VR headset earlier in May and had priced it at $199.

