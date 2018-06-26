Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 June, 2018 13:03 IST

Oculus TV launched for watching VR videos on standalone Oculus Go headset

Each new "Oculus" Go is an all-in-one VR headset comes with Oculus TV right out of the box.

Virtual Reality (VR) hardware and software products manufacturer Oculus has announced launching of Oculus TV — its dedicated hub for watching a flatscreen video in VR on the standalone "Oculus Go" headset.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce the launch of Oculus TV — a new and immersive way to experience your favourite shows, movies, and more on Oculus Go," the company wrote in a blog post late on 25 June.

Originally announced at Facebook F8 2018, Oculus TV is a hub for programming, like Hulu and Showtime shows, sports programming including MLB Live games via "Facebook Watch", the best in pulse-pounding esports and more-all on a massive virtual screen, equivalent to a 180-inch TV in real life.

F8 is an annual conference held by Facebook, intended for developers and entrepreneurs who build products and services around the website.

The company added from now, each new "Oculus" Go is an all-in-one VR headset comes with Oculus TV right out of the box, so users can start enjoying their favourites.

