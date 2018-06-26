Virtual Reality (VR) hardware and software products manufacturer Oculus has announced launching of Oculus TV — its dedicated hub for watching a flatscreen video in VR on the standalone "Oculus Go" headset.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce the launch of Oculus TV — a new and immersive way to experience your favourite shows, movies, and more on Oculus Go," the company wrote in a blog post late on 25 June.

Oculus TV, a totally new way to watch TV in VR, now on #OculusGo! Equivalent to a 180-inch screen in reality, this is one ginormous virtual TV you can take with you anywhere. Check our blog post for full list of initial content partners. Try it now & let us know what you think! https://t.co/aLrrYXMfMu — Hugo Barra (@hbarra) June 25, 2018

Originally announced at Facebook F8 2018, Oculus TV is a hub for programming, like Hulu and Showtime shows, sports programming including MLB Live games via "Facebook Watch", the best in pulse-pounding esports and more-all on a massive virtual screen, equivalent to a 180-inch TV in real life.

F8 is an annual conference held by Facebook, intended for developers and entrepreneurs who build products and services around the website.

The company added from now, each new "Oculus" Go is an all-in-one VR headset comes with Oculus TV right out of the box, so users can start enjoying their favourites.