Thursday, August 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook to show users warning before they post COVID-19-related content

This new Facebook notification will inform users about the source and recency of the link they are posting.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2020 18:35:49 IST

Facebook has recently addressed how COVID-19 has affected the firm's ability to remove harmful or inappropriate content from its website. In an attempt to minimize misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic from spreading on the platform, it will now warn the user before posting links related to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook blogpost, users will now see a notification screen that will give "more context about COVID-19 related links when they are about to share it". It will also show the source and publishing date of the content being posting. With this, Facebook hope for its users to be better-informed about the source and recency of information they see.

Facebook to show users warning before they post COVID-19-related content

Facebook COVID-19 warning notification.

The new notification will also direct users to Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center, which includes credible information from global health authorities on the pandemic.

In addition to this, Facebook has clarified that content posted by government health authorities and established organizations will not receive the notification. This distinction is made to avoid the slower dissemination of credible information on its platform, the post said.

Facebook has confirmed that this notification will roll out for all the users globally starting today, 13 August.

Prior to this, Facebook has also introduced a new notification pop-up that will notify users if they are posting something that is more than 90 days old.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Facebook deletes Trump post claiming kids are 'virtually immune' to COVID-19; Twitter briefly blocks campaign account

Aug 06, 2020
Facebook deletes Trump post claiming kids are 'virtually immune' to COVID-19; Twitter briefly blocks campaign account
India reports 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, 933 deaths over past 24 hours; recovery rate at 68.32%

India reports 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, 933 deaths over past 24 hours; recovery rate at 68.32%

Aug 08, 2020
Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 7,760 new cases, 300 deaths; tally rises to 4,57,956

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 7,760 new cases, 300 deaths; tally rises to 4,57,956

Aug 05, 2020
Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra records 322 deaths, 9,601 new cases; case fatality rate now at 3.55%

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra records 322 deaths, 9,601 new cases; case fatality rate now at 3.55%

Aug 02, 2020
Lena Dunham reveals she had coronavirus in mid-March, says her 'body revolted' during the period

Hollywood

Lena Dunham reveals she had coronavirus in mid-March, says her 'body revolted' during the period

Aug 01, 2020
In Berlin, thousands take to streets against coronavirus restrictions; authorities warn of uptick in cases

NewsTracker

In Berlin, thousands take to streets against coronavirus restrictions; authorities warn of uptick in cases

Aug 02, 2020

science

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020