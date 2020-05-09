FP Trending

Social media giant Facebook has introduced a redesigned version of its desktop website. The new features on facebook.com would be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced at last year’s F8 developer conference that the company would be introducing a website with a new and optimised design.

Facebook will now come with a dark mode so that you could enjoy using it on your desktop with lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy. If you are using it in low light, you will experience minimised screen glare.

Users can easily create events, pages, groups and ads on Facebook. One can preview a new group that is being planned and see what it looks like before opting for the real thing.

The redesigned Facebook would let you find things faster with new streamlined navigation. The home page will now load faster and transitions between pages is expected to be smoother.

The company had started rolling out redesigned Facebook with dark mode to some desktop users in March.

Facebook added tabs similar to its mobile version and had reworked the shortcuts bar. Home, Watch and Market Place tabs were already observed at the top of the platform in March.

The option to toggle Dark Mode was seen in the dropdown menu at the top left of the screen. The redesigned Facebook has a dedicated tab for Facebook Gaming as well.

Last year, Facebook introduced dark mode feature to its Messenger app for all Android and iOS users.

