Facebook to open a pop-up café in London to encourage privacy checks

The cafe will give out free drinks to anyone who takes part in a privacy checkup.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2019 16:20:50 IST

To spread more awareness and encourage routine privacy check-ups, Facebook is setting up a pop-up café in London.

The Facebook Café will be located inside The Attendant on Great Eastern Street and will be open on 28 and 29 August, Evening Standard reported. It will be one of five pop-up cafes across the UK.

Image: Facebook

The cafe will give out free drinks to anyone who takes part in a privacy checkup. Facebook has been embroiled in a privacy debate after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that compromised data of millions of its users.

(Also read: Netflix's The Great Hack review: Unraveling the Cambridge Analytica scandal but offering no solution)

Reportedly, Facebook has said that the café is a result of a recent poll that stated 27 percent of Londoners don’t know how to customise their social media privacy settings.

Just last month, the US Federal Trade Commission announced that it may fine Facebook $5 billion for its privacy practices and will boost safeguards on user data.

The FTC probe that resulted in the $5 billion settlement uncovered a wide range of privacy issues. It was triggered last year by allegations that Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree by inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The consultancy's clients included President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

With inputs from ANI.

