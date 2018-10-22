Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 October, 2018 10:46 IST

Facebook to buy a major cyber security firm to prevent future breaches: Report

The news of the investment comes soon after a major security breach that took place last month on Facebook.

Facebook is finally looking at some solid solutions to reinforce the security of its platform, in the wake of a major security breach that took place last month.

According to a report by The Information, Facebook is shopping for a cybersecurity company, so that it can prevent any security breach in the future.

Apparently, Facebook is in advanced talks with one ‘major’ cybersecurity company, while it has offered deals to ‘several’ other companies as well.

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. Image: Reuters

The identity of these candidate companies hasn’t been revealed, but according to the report, Facebook is likely to buy software that could fold into its existing services, such as tools for signalling hacking attempts or securing individual accounts.

This move comes amid a massive security breach of the platform in late September, where Facebook suspected that some 50 million user accounts may have been affected.

However, recently, Facebook reviewed the breach and now believes that it compromised the personal information for 29 million users, including phone numbers, email addresses and recent searches.

This vulnerability was found to be rooted to Facebook's "View As" feature, which lets users see what their profiles look like to other people. Attackers apparently exploited the code associated with the feature, allowing them to steal "access tokens", which were used to take over “29 million” people's accounts.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook tentatively concludes spammers were behind data theft: WSJ

Oct 18, 2018

Facebook

Facebook now reports cyber attackers stealing data from 29 million accounts

Oct 13, 2018

Kaspersky

Kaspersky willing to 'adopt and comply' with India's data localisation laws

Oct 19, 2018

Intra App

Google's unit Jigsaw rolls out a cybersecurity app 'Intra' to fight DNS attacks

Oct 08, 2018

computer hacks

EU leaders to seek a cyber sanctions law to target computer hackers in 2019

Oct 18, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to demote website links having stolen content in the News Feed: Report

Oct 17, 2018

science

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fossil tells a toothy story of fish preying on fish in Jurassic times

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018