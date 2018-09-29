Saturday, September 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 September, 2018 11:39 IST

Facebook hit with a fresh data breach, Senator asks Congress to take action

Hackers broke into nearly 50 million users' accounts on Facebook, stole their digital keys.

After Facebook admitted that it was hit with a fresh data breach that affected nearly 50 million users, Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has called for a full probe into the incident.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, Warner said it was high time the Congress stepped up and took action to protect privacy and security of social media users.

"The news that at least 50 million Facebook users had their accounts compromised is deeply concerning. A full investigation should be swiftly conducted and made public so that we can understand more about what happened," the Democrat said in a statement late on 28 September.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In the biggest-ever security breach after Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook on Friday admitted hackers broke into nearly 50 million users' accounts by stealing their "access tokens" or digital keys.

This allowed them then use the tokens to take over people's accounts.

Warner said the disclosure is a reminder about the dangers posed when "a small number of companies like Facebook or the credit bureau Equifax are able to accumulate so much personal data about individual Americans without adequate security measures".

"As I've said before  the era of the Wild West in social media is over," he said in the statement.

Facebook also said it was taking a precautionary step to reset access tokens for another 40 million accounts that have been subject to a "View As" look-up in 2017.

As a result, around 90 million people will now have to log back into Facebook, or any of their apps that use Facebook login.

Indian-origin FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra also tweeted on the incident, saying "I want answers".

In July, Warner published a policy paper, outlining why regulation is necessary for social media companies.

Reacting to the new data breach, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "While I'm glad we found this, fixed the vulnerability, and secured the accounts that may be at risk, the reality is we need to continue developing new tools to prevent this from happening in the first place."

Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg have faced a couple of hearings at US Congress over Cambridge Analytica data breach that affected 87 million users.

Facebook has also admitted that the phone numbers that its users provide for security purposes were being used to target them with ads.

"We use the information people provide to offer a better, more personalised experience on Facebook, including ads," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch on 27 September.

The social network specifically uses a phone number that users provide for two-factor authentication (2FA)  a security technique that provides a second layer of authentication to help keep accounts secure, the report added.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

also see

Facebook

Facebook confirms that advertisers were privy to the phone number of its users

Sep 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's latest data breach exposes the personal information of 50 million users

Sep 29, 2018

Facebook

EU's cybersecurity agency demands full and independent Facebook data audit

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Data breach case: CBI writes to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research seeking information for inquiry

Sep 17, 2018

Facebook Shares

Facebook shares fall over 2 percent after the departure of Instagram founders

Sep 26, 2018

NewsTracker

'Should not blindly rely on technology': How media reacted to Supreme Court's Aadhaar judgment

Sep 27, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018