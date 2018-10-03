Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 08:45 IST

Facebook to allow its users to hide, delete multiple offensive comments at once

The feature is said to arrive on desktops and Android. It will roll out on iOS in the coming months.

Facebook has lately been on the radar for all the quintessential ill-effects of social media — invasion of privacy, bullying, cybercrimes. You name it and Facebook might already have been made accountable for that.

It seems that maybe it has finally dawned on Facebook that it needs to protect its users as it introduces new tools and programs on its platform to control harassment and bullying on Facebook.

Delete or hide offensive comments

The company says that it has come up with a hide or delete option, which would help the user to delete multiple comments at once from the options menu of their post.

Facebook app on iOS.

Representational image.

The feature is said to arrive on desktops and Android. It will roll out on iOS in the coming months. The arrival date isn't specified yet.

The platform is also testing ways to block words that might be offensive from appearing in comments.

Report on behalf of someone else

The option to report a comment has been there for a while now, but if the victim does not feel comfortable in reporting a bully or a harasser, someone on their behalf can do it for them.  This will be then reviewed by Facebook's Community Operations team and will be determined whether it is violating the platforms Community Standards.

Request to appeal

Facebook will also be giving its users a chance to appeal. Earlier it was announced that posts that violate Facebook's standards for nudity, sexual activity, hate speech or graphic violence, would be given an opportunity to request for a second review. Now, these guidelines include bullying and harassment as well.

So if your post has been taken down, you can request for another review. Also, if you have reported a particular content and Facebook hasn't taken it down you can appeal for it to be taken down again.

Facebook has also partnered with "National Parent Teachers Association in the US to facilitate 200 community events in cities in every state to address tech-related challenges faced by families, including bullying prevention. And we support a program in India that has educated tens of thousands of young people about online safety, thoughtful sharing, and privacy and security."

Facebook has time and again been criticized for its functioning, with violent videos streaming online to being behind the Cambridge Analytica Scandal. But it has even taken, maybe not enough though, measures to handle harassment and disturbing content on its platform.

The platform has started taking measures to curb the menace of fake news, harassment, privacy violations, creating a parent portal and so on, but there's still a long way for the social media giant to go to clean up all its mess. handled harassment and disturbing content on its platform.

