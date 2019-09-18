Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
Facebook teaming up with Ray-Ban to work on Augmented Reality glasses: Report

The AR glasses that Facebook is now working on are expected to replace smartphones in the near future.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 09:53:26 IST

Facebook has been working on augmented reality glasses for a while now. A patent filed by the company also came to light a few months back. Turns out, Facebook is reportedly facing difficulties in this project and the parent company of Ray-Ban, Luxottica is here for rescue.

As per a report by CNBC, Luxottica will now help Facebook with this project and will make it ready for consumer use between 2023 and 2025. These glasses are reportedly codenamed as Orion. Apparently, Facebook has been struggling with the size of the device to make it appealing for the consumers and pack it with all the high-end features at the same time.

Facebook is also working on an AI voice assistant that is expected to be in built-in these glasses. Image: Reuters

The report also suggests that these glasses are expected to replace smartphones. They might be used for making calls, show important info on the display and live stream anything on the social media platforms.

The Information reported that the glasses that are being made in collaboration with Luxottica might be codenamed as “Stella".

Apart from these glasses, it was earlier reported that Facebook is also working on an AI voice assistant that is expected to be in built-in these glasses. The CNBC report suggests that the company has also experimented with a ring device, codenamed as "Agios". It will be capable of getting the user input by motion-sensors.

