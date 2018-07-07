Saturday, July 07, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 07 July, 2018 11:28 IST

Facebook stocks record an all time high of $203.3 despite data privacy issues

Investors are loving the social network more than ever that saw its stocks dipping earlier in 2018.

Despite the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal and a couple of users' privacy issues owing to internal bugs, the Facebook stock closed at an all-time record high of $203.23 on 6 July.

Facebook. Reuters

Facebook. Reuters

Investors are loving the social network more than ever that saw its stocks dipping earlier in 2018 when it was under an intense probe over data breach from the US and European governments, Fortune reported.

Investors are also happy at the news that Facebook has grabbed its biggest sports streaming deal yet with the Premier League. The Times reported that Facebook has won exclusive rights to show all 380 live matches in parts of Asia such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, from 2019 until 2022, in a deal worth about $264 million.

Since going public in 2012, Facebook has seen its stock rise more than 400 percent.

In the latest privacy goof-up, Facebook admitted that over 800,000 users were affected by a bug on its platform and Messenger that unblocked some people the users had blocked.

The bug was active between 29 May and 5 June, and while someone who was unblocked could not see content shared with friends, they could have seen things posted to a wider audience, said Facebook.

Facebook has already been grappling with privacy issues like the Cambridge Analytica data scandal involving 87 million users and another bug that changed 14 million users' privacy setting defaults to public.

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

