Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook snooped on 156,000 Indians using its now-defunct research app

Facebook acknowledged that it collected data of a total of 187,000 users globally.

tech2 News StaffJun 13, 2019 13:52:59 IST

Remember Apple banned a Facebook 'research app' earlier this year from App Store? Turns out, using this now-defunct app, Facebook obtained personal and sensitive device data of some 187,000 users in total, of which, 156,000 were Indians.

In a letter sent to Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s office, Facebook acknowledged that it collected data on 31,000 users in the US, including 4,300 teenagers. The rest of the collected data came from users in India. This letter was obtained by TechCrunch.

Facebook snooped on 156,000 Indians using its now-defunct research app

Representational image.

Though, defending the company, a Facebook spokesperson said that they did not review all of the data and what they obtained from the research app has now been deleted.

“We did not review all of the data to determine whether it contained health or financial data,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We have deleted all user-level market insights data that was collected from the Facebook Research app, which would include any health or financial data that may have existed.”

Earlier this year, it was found that Facebook (and also Google) was using Apple-issued enterprise developer certificates for tracking the web-browsing habits of teenagers and adults. These certificates are designed to let businesses have deep controls over iPhones, with the potential to remotely install apps, monitor app usage, and access, and delete data owned by a business on an iPhone. Apple designed the program for organisations whose staff use iPhones for official duties, where privacy needs are different from phones for personal use.

Instead, Facebook was found to be paying users as young as 13 years old to install an app called Facebook Research, which was linked to this certificate program. Additionally, it was also found that in exchange for downloading this app's VPN, Facebook was paying these teens off with $20 a month in the name of paid research.

Apple banned the app by revoking Facebook’s enterprise developer certificate.

This ban affected Facebook internally as well. The same certificate that authenticated the Facebook Research app was also used in the key internal Facebook apps that the company's thousands of employees used every day.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors

Jun 05, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors
Facebook ordered by judge to turn over records on how the company handles data privacy

Facebook

Facebook ordered by judge to turn over records on how the company handles data privacy

Jun 01, 2019
Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

Facebook

Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

May 31, 2019
La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

La Liga fined

La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

Jun 13, 2019
Impossible to track sender of message due to encryption: WhatsApp tells Madras High Court

WhatsApp

Impossible to track sender of message due to encryption: WhatsApp tells Madras High Court

Jun 11, 2019
Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

Facebook

Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

May 30, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019