Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple has now blocked Google's ability to distribute its internal iOS apps

This week, Apple also banned Facebook from distributing internal apps, for the same reason.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 09:05:29 IST

Earlier this week, Apple banned Facebook from using its Enterprise Developer Certificate because the company had improperly used it to track the web-browsing habits of teenagers. Soon after this happened, Google stepped out to announce that it has disabled its own iPhone app — Screenwise Meter — that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits.

Google said, "...this was a mistake, and we apologize", and probably thought it would get away with that. However, as reported by The Verge, Apple has blocked Google’s ability to distribute its internal iOS apps. Apparently, early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps, along with some employee-only apps like a Gbus app for transportation and Google’s internal cafe app, have all stopped working.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

“We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

Interestingly though, Apple too seems to be "closely" working with Google to find a fix to this, according to what an Apple representative told BuzzFeed.

Apple offers what are known as certificates that let businesses have deep controls over iPhones, with the potential to remotely install apps, monitor app usage, and access, and delete data owned by a business on an iPhone. Apple designed the program for organisations whose staff use iPhones for official duties when privacy needs are different from phones for personal use.

However, Apple took this bold move this week, because both Facebook and Google were found to be misusing these certificates to track their users' mobile and web activity.

According to a recent update though, Apple has reactivated Facebook's employee apps.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Privacy

After Facebook, Google disables Screenwise Meter app that it paid users to install

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

Facebook paid $20 a month to teens to get complete access to their data: Report

Jan 30, 2019

Facebook Privacy Scandals

Facebook must win back public trust after facing privacy scandals: Sheryl Sandberg

Jan 24, 2019

Facebook

Facebook to take down its data-hungry research app from iOS after backlash

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple restores Facebook's Enterprise Certificate for internal employee apps on iOS

Feb 01, 2019

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger's redesign finally rolls out on both iOS and Android

Jan 19, 2019

science

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019