FP Trending

Facebook has been introducing various ways to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform. Taking its vision forward, the social media platform has announced that it is now testing page label feature to give people more context about the pages they see. These labels will appear below the page name and people will be able to click on it to know more about the posts. Political pages will be labelled as “public official”. Other labels include “Fan Page” and “Satire Page,” which will be added to the pages that provide people with memes, funny content, and more.

Starting today in the US, we’re testing a way to give people more context about the Pages they see. We’ll gradually start applying labels including 'public official,' 'fan page' or 'satire page' to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from. pic.twitter.com/Bloc3b2ycb — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) April 7, 2021

This will help differentiate between what’s genuine news and what’s not. With this, confusion about the content can be solved too. As an end result, it will also help Facebook curb the spread of fake news, which is a trend that doesn’t seem to die.

The Facebook Page labels are currently available for people in the US and are a part of the test. There isn’t any word on whether or not they will arrive in India for us. If it does, it can help us know better about pages that appear on our Facebook Feed and know of the nature of the content being shared.

In its effort to fight misinformation, Facebook recently also began labelling misinformation, roped in third-party fact-checkers to know the authenticity of the information, deleted several fake Facebook accounts, among other things.