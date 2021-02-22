FP Trending

As part of its ongoing attempt to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform, Facebook is expanding and improving the Climate Science Information Center, and introducing new ways for people to discover it. The Climate Science Information Center will connect people on Facebook with approachable information, science-based news, and actionable resources from the world’s leading climate change organisations. It will also provide information relevant to where you live. The center already exists in countries like the US, Germany, France, and the UK, and is soon to unveil in Brazil, Belgium, India, Canada, Ireland, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and Taiwan.

Apart from expanding the footprint of its center, the company is also advancing it by adding sections that feature facts that debunk common climate myths like the decline of the polar bear population due to global warming and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere harms the earth’s plant life, etc.

For debunking the myths with current and specific facts, the company has pulled in climate communication experts from George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the University of Cambridge.

Facebook already directs people to Climate Science Information Center when someone tries to search for climate-related terms. Facebook has also started adding informational labels to some posts on climate in the UK that direct people to the center.

Facebook will start directing users to the UN Environment Programme, a leading global environmental authority for countries where the feature isn't available.