Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook might remove 'Like' counts from your posts for your wellbeing

Facebook is reportedly testing this feature for user wellbeing in Australia starting today.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 12:14:37 IST

Do you remember that upsetting and embarrassing feeling you get when you don't get as many 'Likes' on a Facebook post as much as your friend on Facebook?

Well, Facebook might just have the simplest of solutions to this. Remove the 'Like' counts altogether! Just rip the bandaid right?

Initially, it was spotted by Jane Manchung Wong, that Facebook was working on hiding the like counts. Mia Garlick, policy director at Facebook Australia, later told the ABC that the social media giant is currently exploring how they can boost user experience by removing like counts.

Facebook might remove Like counts from your posts for your wellbeing

Facebook is reportedly working on removing likes count to improve user wellbeing. Image: Pixabay

As per a report by TechCrunch, a Facebook spokesperson has confirmed that the company will officially hide the like counts in Australia starting today (27 September). This is reportedly a limited test that they are running in Australia and if it helps in the users' wellbeing without lowering user engagement. Chances are that it might roll out for everyone. But this is just a speculation and we are not really sure if it will be rolled out for other countries or not.

As per the report, users will still be able to see the "Like" button under the post but it won't give out the details as to how many have pressed the like button on it. Also, users will be to see who all liked or reacted to their own posts.

This is not the first time something like this has come up. Earlier Facebook-owned Instagram was also working on similar lines. Instagram had removed the likes counter first in Canada and then it was followed by Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Social media

Facebook, Twitter removing extremist content by using fast technological tools

Sep 19, 2019
Facebook, Twitter removing extremist content by using fast technological tools
Facebook, Twitter, others to set up independent watchdog for fighting extremist content

Extremist content

Facebook, Twitter, others to set up independent watchdog for fighting extremist content

Sep 24, 2019
Aadhaar-social media account linking case: UIDAI asks government to make a new law

Aadhaar

Aadhaar-social media account linking case: UIDAI asks government to make a new law

Sep 25, 2019
Facebook testing feature to start group chats in posts like Instagram Chat stickers

Facebook

Facebook testing feature to start group chats in posts like Instagram Chat stickers

Sep 13, 2019
Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg to meet senators this week and discuss internet regulation

Facebook

Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg to meet senators this week and discuss internet regulation

Sep 19, 2019
SC asks Centre for a time-frame needed to formulate guidelines to curb social media misuse

NewsTracker

SC asks Centre for a time-frame needed to formulate guidelines to curb social media misuse

Sep 24, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019