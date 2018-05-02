Facebook Developer's conference, F8 2018, kicked off on 1 May and a bunch of announcements have already been made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The company has launched VR feature on its chat app Messenger and announced its plan to bring a dating feature on Facebook. The option to "Clear History" on Facebook is also one of the key features announced by Zuckerberg.

A new report on CNBC suggests that the company is planning to bring smart speakers to the international market first to avoid scrutiny on the data privacy issue in the US.

A previous report that came before the start of the F8 developer's conference also confirmed that the smart speakers will not be launched at the event.

According to the report, the smart speaker will be based on artificial intelligence program 'M' which also powers the chatbot M.

"M" chat-bot was discontinued by Facebook in January and it is developing an "M" artificial intelligence program into a voice assistant.

Earlier reports suggest that the smart speakers are expected to be launched around July and will take on existing speakers by Google and Amazon in the market. The smart speakers termed as Aloha and Fiona will take on Apple's HomePod, Amazon's Echo smart home speaker series and Google's Home and Home Mini smart speakers. The smart speaker is expected to come with a display and a camera which will integrate with Messenger to make chat and video call easier for the users.

Other announcements at the Facebook F8 Developer's conference includes AR Camera on Instagram, group video chat on WhatsApp, crisis response and M translations.

Facebook also launched its first standalone VR headset from Oculus called the Oculus Go at the event, at a price tag of $199.