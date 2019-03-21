Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
Facebook Messenger to now allow 'Message Replies', threaded conversations

You can reply to text messages or even GIFs, videos, emojis and photo messages.

tech2 News StaffMar 21, 2019 12:06:11 IST

After many years, Facebook Messenger is finally adding a much needed feature to the app, 'Message replies' aka quoted replies.

The feature is rolling out to the Android as well as the iOS apps, according to a report in VentureBeat. 

Message Replies is coming to Messenger. Image: Messenger

This feature will let you respond to a specific message in the chat, instead of the chat being one big run down.

Sometimes, you may want to respond to a particular statement made earlier in the chat. Not having that option can render the chat confusing, as you may then have to explain as to which portion were you responding to, to avoid misunderstanding. This feature has been around in WhatsApp for a while now, so it was about time it came on Messenger as well.

The way it works is quite simple. To quote on a specific message in your conversation in Messenger, you will need to long hold on to that message which will show you a 'Reply' button to the right of the reaction emojis. You need to tap on 'Reply', and just like WhatsApp, the message that you are replying to will appear on top of your reply. You can reply to text messages or even GIFs, videos, emojis and photo messages.

The screenshot shared above depicts how the message replies will look. Notice that the message replies will not affect the rest of the conversation, as the person on the other end will immediately know that you were responding to a particular message in the conversation.

Earlier this month we had heard that Facebook is testing a 'Dark Mode' for Messenger.

