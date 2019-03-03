Sunday, March 03, 2019 Back to
Facebook Messenger testing dark mode, you might enable it by using an emoji

Not all users are able to trigger the dark theme yet, since the feature is apparently still under testing.

tech2 News Staff Mar 03, 2019 16:41:42 IST

The dark mode has almost turned into a fad. WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on it. Android Q is believed to come with a system-wide dark theme, Samsung One UI features it too, and so do apps like Youtube and Telegram. Now, hopping on this trend is Facebook Messenger.

According to some users on Reddit, Facebook Messenger has started testing the dark theme, and some users are able to activate the mode using a special emoji.

While Facebook hasn't officially said anything about testing the feature yet, per the Redditors, if you send a moon emoji (this one:🌙) on the Messenger in a chat, you may be able to trigger the theme. Do note, this does not work for all users. I tried it on my iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9, and this trick worked on neither of the devices.

Facebook Messenger will now enable users to delete messages that they might have accidentally sent. Image: Reuters

Facebook Messenger will now enable users to delete messages that they might have accidentally sent. Image: Reuters

However, if you do want to give it a try, as soon as you send the moon emoji, if the trick does work for you, you will see a message pop-up at the top that reads "You Found Dark Mode!". Below that will be a button with "Turn on in Settings" written on it.

This will lead you to the Settings menu of the Messenger. When you scroll down here, you notice a new option called "Dark Mode". It will have a toggle button right next to it, tapping on which will turn on the Dark Mode.

Now, according to a report by GSMArena, you may not be able to see Dark Mode everywhere in Messenger. It may also appear broken at some placesAnd that is because Facebook is still working on the feature.

It is still unclear where all this feature is being tested, however, Reddit users from Philippines, Portugal, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia seems to be sending across affirmative response for this moon emoji trick. GSMArena claims that they were able to test this out on an Android and iOS device in India as well.

Whichever country you are in if you manage to get this working, let us know in the comments below.

