Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Messenger rolls out a screen sharing feature for iOS and Android users

Messenger Rooms users will now be able to share their screens with up to 16 simultaneous participants.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2020 10:05:00 IST

Facebook announced on Thursday that it was expanding the availability of Messenger’s screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms to iOS and Android mobile devices.

The feature allows users to instantly share their screen with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people. With the introduction of this feature, Messenger Rooms users will now be able to share their screens with up to 16 simultaneous participants.

Facebook Messenger rolls out a screen sharing feature for iOS and Android users

Messenger Rooms allows people to create a video chat room via Facebook or Messenger. Image: Facebook

The new update will let people share memories from their camera roll, shop together online or co-browse social media and more.

“We will soon add the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms and expand the number of people you can share your screen with up to 50 within Messenger Rooms,” said the company.

The feature is available across the world on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps, desktop app and Web.

Facebook made Messenger Rooms available in May to compete with services like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Messenger Rooms allows people to create a video chat room via Facebook or Messenger. They can invite up to 50 people to join a video call, including those who don’t have a Facebook account.

The company also lets users create a room using Instagram. To use this feature, they have to go to the app’s Direct messages and tap on video call icon. After that, tap on "Create a Room" and send the invitations for the room to friends on Instagram. Finally, tap on "Join Room" to join a video call on Messenger Rooms.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram Reels

Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India

Jul 06, 2020
Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India
Instagram's new feature will now let you pin up to three comments per post

Instagram

Instagram's new feature will now let you pin up to three comments per post

Jul 08, 2020
Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Instagram, say reports

NewsTracker

Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Instagram, say reports

Jul 09, 2020
Instagram starts testing Reels in India, a feature dedicated for short-form videos, following TikTok's ban

Instagram Reels

Instagram starts testing Reels in India, a feature dedicated for short-form videos, following TikTok's ban

Jul 08, 2020
Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could revolutionise how pandemics are treated, but experts say to wait for Phase 3 human trials

mRNA Vaccines

Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could revolutionise how pandemics are treated, but experts say to wait for Phase 3 human trials

Jul 20, 2020
Prabhas 20 official title, first look to be unveiled on 10 July, actor announces on Instagram

SouthIndianMovies

Prabhas 20 official title, first look to be unveiled on 10 July, actor announces on Instagram

Jul 08, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020