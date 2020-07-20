FP Trending

Facebook announced on Thursday that it was expanding the availability of Messenger’s screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms to iOS and Android mobile devices.

The feature allows users to instantly share their screen with friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people. With the introduction of this feature, Messenger Rooms users will now be able to share their screens with up to 16 simultaneous participants.

The new update will let people share memories from their camera roll, shop together online or co-browse social media and more.

“We will soon add the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms and expand the number of people you can share your screen with up to 50 within Messenger Rooms,” said the company.

The feature is available across the world on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps, desktop app and Web.

Facebook made Messenger Rooms available in May to compete with services like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Messenger Rooms allows people to create a video chat room via Facebook or Messenger. They can invite up to 50 people to join a video call, including those who don’t have a Facebook account.

The company also lets users create a room using Instagram. To use this feature, they have to go to the app’s Direct messages and tap on video call icon. After that, tap on "Create a Room" and send the invitations for the room to friends on Instagram. Finally, tap on "Join Room" to join a video call on Messenger Rooms.