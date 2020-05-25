Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to create and join Messenger Rooms on Instagram

Users can start the process of creating Messenger Rooms on Instagram, but they will ultimately have to head to Messenger for the video call.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2020 16:18:41 IST

Last week, Instagram announced that Messenger Rooms can now be created on the app. This move will allow users to video chat with up to 50 people via Instagram.

How to create and join Messenger Rooms on Instagram

Messenger Rooms

How to use Messenger Rooms on Instagram

Step 1: Go to Instagram Direct messages and tap on video call icon on the top right corner

Step 2: Now tap on "Create a Room" and now you can then send the invitations for the room to your friends on Instagram

Step 3: Tap on "Join Room" if you want to join a video call on Messenger Rooms, confirm when prompted if you want to open the room in the Messenger app

Facebook recently announced the Messenger Rooms. The feature was earlier accessible via Facebook and Messenger apps only.

Unveiling Messenger Rooms last month, the social media giant had said that it would bring the feature to Instagram and WhatsApp. In April, it was rolled out to a select number of users. Last week, the company made Messenger Rooms available to everyone.

Users can start the process of creating Messenger Rooms on Instagram, but they will ultimately have to head to Messenger for the video call.

To use Messenger Rooms, only the creator needs a Facebook account, while others can join the video call using a shared link even if they don't have an FB account.


The feature offers a lot of control to the creator of the room. He gets to decide who all can join the call. The creator of the room can also remove someone from the call or lock the room so no one else can join it.

It is not end-to-end encrypted by default, but Facebook has promised that it will not listen in on video calls and that these calls will be completely private.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Messenger Rooms

Facebook officially starts rolling out Messenger Rooms; WhatsApp for Android may soon integrate it

May 18, 2020
Facebook officially starts rolling out Messenger Rooms; WhatsApp for Android may soon integrate it
Facebook Messenger to introduce a safety feature that will help users keep scams at bay

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger to introduce a safety feature that will help users keep scams at bay

May 22, 2020
Samsung has teamed up with Facebook to help offline retailers go digital

Samsung

Samsung has teamed up with Facebook to help offline retailers go digital

May 22, 2020
Facebook introduces Shops to let businesses sell products on its platforms during coronavirus pandemic

Facebook Shops

Facebook introduces Shops to let businesses sell products on its platforms during coronavirus pandemic

May 20, 2020
WhatsApp is reportedly being investigated by Indian authorities for abusing its dominance on a large user base

WhatsApp payments

WhatsApp is reportedly being investigated by Indian authorities for abusing its dominance on a large user base

May 18, 2020
WhatsApp assures SC that it will not go ahead with the payment service without complying with Indian regulations

WhatsApp

WhatsApp assures SC that it will not go ahead with the payment service without complying with Indian regulations

May 14, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020