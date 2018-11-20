Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Messenger crashes globally a day after rollout of 'unsend' feature

The outage began after midnight and continued for a few hours before the Messenger was restored.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 20, 2018 09:53 AM IST

Several users in the US and Europe on Tuesday reported that Facebook Messenger was not working for them.

According to DownDetector.com, a portal that tracks when outages happen in the digital world, thousands of Messenger users were unable to receive messages, log in and connect to the server.

The Messenger 4. Image: Facebook

The Messenger 4. Image: Facebook

The outage began after midnight and continued for a few hours before the Messenger was restored.

Facebook was yet to reveal the reason behind the outage.

"Messenger is generally reliable, but has had more issues recently, with four outages in September alone," said a Forbes report.

The outage came a day after Facebook unveiled a new update to Messenger which will allow over 1.3 billion users delete sent messages from chat threads, under 10 minutes of sending.

Facebook is also testing a feature called "Watch Videos Together" on Messenger that would enable simultaneous co-viewing of videos over a group chat on different devices.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger starts rolling out Unsend feature: Here’s how it works

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook is testing a new feature called 'Watch Videos Together' on Messenger

Nov 17, 2018

Messenger feature

Facebook Messenger to let you delete sent messages from chats in a new update

Nov 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook patents software that will even record family members, their interests

Nov 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook promises to invest more to make the platform safer in Myanmar

Nov 06, 2018

Facebook

Facebook removes over 135 accounts on its platforms for malicious activities

Nov 14, 2018

science

Rainfall Patterns

Half of the world's rainfall comes down in a narrow span of just 12 days: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Alzheimer's Disease

Indian meditation Kirtan Kriya may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in older adults: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Education

CERN scientists help Indian students decode particle physics at science conclave

Nov 20, 2018

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018