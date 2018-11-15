Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in the news after he had deleted some messages from a recipient’s inbox on Messenger. The news created a lot of problems for the social networking giant as the Messenger app didn’t have an unsend button and many saw it as a violation of trust.

However, now, many months later, Facebook has finally started to roll out an Unsend feature to its users.

This feature will be similar to the Unsend button on Instagram and even the Delete for Everyone feature on WhatsApp. But on Messenger, you will be able to Unsend a message for the first 10 minutes after it is delivered, so that you can correct a mistake or remove something you accidentally pushed, but you won’t be able to edit ancient history.

Formally, the feature is called “Remove for Everyone”. And similar to WhatsApp, which leaves behind a prompt reading ‘This message was deleted’. Unsending a message on Messenger leaves behind ‘tombstone’ indicating that a message was removed.

However, to keep the users and platform safe from bullies, who may try to cover their tracks by deleting a message, Facebook says that it will retain unsent messages for a short period of time, so if they’re reported, it can review them for policy violations.

Notably, however, the feature has currently rolled out only in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia and Lithuania for both iOS and Android users. Users in other markets will soon get the feature too.

Further, according to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook is also working on more unsend features, potentially including the ability to preemptively set an expiration date for specific messages or entire threads.