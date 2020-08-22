Saturday, August 22, 2020Back to
Facebook letting go of its ‘classic’ look from applications and web in September

The new Facebook has a lot of white space in the feed with more prominence given to the Facebook Watch, Marketplace, and Gaming sections


FP TrendingAug 22, 2020 19:57:56 IST

The new look of the Facebook feed on the web format will become the only look from next month. A notification prompt and a company support page say that the classic look of the app will be gone forever from September.

The Facebook support page that answers how can a user switch back to the classic Facebook, states that the platform will momentarily give users the option to switch back to the classic style but the provision will be unavailable soon. After rolling out the redesign version in 2019 , Facebook had made the new look the default version in May this year.

Users are being given the option to switch back by clicking on the downward arrow button in the top right of Facebook. Then the provision of ‘Switch to Classic Facebook’ needs to be selected. However, whenever a user is trying to switch back, they are being met by a prompt message, reported The Verge. The feedback tab asks why a user was choosing to switch back and what sort of modifications would they want in the new design. The prompt also specifies that the new Facebook.com will become the only experience on the web platform.

On the plus side, the new Facebook has a lot of white space in the feed with more prominence given to the Facebook Watch, Marketplace, and Gaming sections. The Groups section will also receive greater focus as the app gets ready to let go of its blue theme.

Earlier, in March, Facebook had started the roll-out of the dark mode for desktop users. Apart from the darker version, the firm had also added tabs that are similar to its mobile version and had also worked upon the shortcuts bar.

